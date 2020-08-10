Coach Ron Rivera believes Smith (leg) could enter the Washington Football Team's quarterback competition, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports. "If Alex is healthy and continues to get healthy and we do activate him, he's going to be in the throes of this competition," Rivera said. "It's going to unfold, I think, very nicely for us as a football team."

The idea of Smith playing in 2020 has largely been described as a long shot, but Rivera seems to be treating it as a real possibility, and recent reports suggest the 36-year-old has looked good during on-field workouts. It isn't clear if Rivera is referring to the competition for the Week 1 start or a midseason return, but either way, it can't be assumed Smith will sit out another season. The veteran quarterback missed all of last year while rehabbing from a severe injury, one that nearly caused him to lose his right leg. Most discussion of the Washington QB spot has pegged Dwayne Haskins as a strong favorite for the starting job, but with Kyle Allen having a chance to make his push during training camp.