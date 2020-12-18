Smith (calf) will attempt to practice in some capacity Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 36-year-old didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but Washington has held out hope he'll still be able to play through the calf strain this weekend. Practice participation isn't a prerequisite for Smith to start Sunday against the Seahawks, but it would certainly bring some stability to his outlook if he's able to take the field Friday. Dwayne Haskins is ready to step in for Washington should Smith be unable to play Sunday.
