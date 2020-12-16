Coach Ron Rivera said Smith (calf) could start Sunday's game against the Seahawks even if he doesn't practice this week, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Smith was an observer at Wednesday's practice while Dwayne Haskins took the first-team reps. We'll feel better about Smith's chances to play Sunday if he practices Thursday and/or Friday, but it apparently isn't a prerequisite.
