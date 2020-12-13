Smith left Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a leg injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
As the contest drew close to halftime, Smith was seen with a heating pad on his lower right leg, which is the same one that experienced a gruesome injury back in 2018. He eventually went to the locker room and was deemed questionable to return. If Smith is unable to do so, Dwayne Haskins will lead Washington's offense.
More News
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Leads team to surprise win•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Quiet performance in big win•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Modest yardage total in win•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Sets career high in passing yards•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Inserted into starting role•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Makes long-awaited return•