Washington is "optimistic" Smith (calf) will suit up Sunday against the Seahawks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Smith is tending to a calf strain, which forced him from Week 14 action just before halftime. Afterward, coach Ron Rivera told Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site that Smith experienced tightness and muscle soreness when he attempted to push off his right leg, but he was available in the event something befell backup Dwayne Haskins. Washington will limit Smith's practice reps this week with the hope that he'll be able to go Sunday.