Smith (calf) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
During the portion of the session open to the media, Smith didn't take part in any drills, instead throwing on the side, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. In the end, Smith did enough to be termed a limited participant, but Dwayne Haskins still took the first-team reps. Haskins appears to be in the clear after social-media posts recently surfaced that revealed the quarterback broke COVID-19 protocols by visiting a nightclub. Even so, Washington seemingly prefers to go with Smith on Sunday against the Panthers, assuming he's healthy enough to play.
