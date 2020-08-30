Smith (leg) didn't participate in Sunday's 11-on-11 practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Smith took part in an 11-on-11 practice Saturday, but it was one where players weren't in pads. He still hasn't been cleared for full-team, contact work, with the team preferring cautious approach this summer. All signs point to Dwayne Haskins getting the start Week 1 against Philadelphia, while it's less clear whether Smith or Kyle Allen will serve as the backup.
More News
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Participates in 11-on-11•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Limited to 7-on-7s•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Brought off PUP list•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Cleared for football activity•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Could compete for starting job?•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Looks good during workouts•