Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
The decision doesn't come as a surprise as Smith hasn't progressed to 11-on-11 work in full pads at practice. Until he does, he's likely to be among Washington's inactives while Kyle Allen handles backup duties behind starter Dwayne Haskins. Smith will continue his lengthy journey from a brutal right leg injury suffered back in 2018.
