Smith (calf) will be examined in the morning, but "optimism is waning" for the QB to play Sunday against the Panthers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

In the event that Smith is deemed unavailable for Sunday's 4:05 ET contest, Dwayne Haskins would be in line to start at QB for Washington for the second week in a row. Smith was forced out of the team's Week 14 win over the 49ers with a right calf injury.