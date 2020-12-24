Smith (calf) threw passes to receivers during individual drills Thursday, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Smith has progressed from merely throwing with the training staff Wednesday, when Washington listed him as a limited participant. Clearly, he's increasing his workload, but his activity level won't be known until the release of Thursday's injury report. Meanwhile, Dwayne Haskins continued to work with the first-team offense, and Adam Schefter of ESPN indicated that the younger signal-caller seems to be trending toward the start Sunday against the Panthers.
