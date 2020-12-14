Coach Ron Rivera said after Sunday's win over San Francisco that Smith (calf) was removed from the game for precautionary reasons due to muscle soreness, and the quarterback was available to go back in if something happened to backup Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Stackpole of the Washington Football Team's official site reports.

X-rays on Smith's leg didn't reveal any damage besides the tightness and muscle soreness, so the veteran will likely be available to start Washington's Week 15 matchup with Seattle barring any setbacks in practice this week. Haskins struggled after Smith's departure as Washington leaned on its defense and running game to secure the win, so Smith should remain the starter when healthy for a team that now sits alone atop the NFC East standings.