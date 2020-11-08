Smith went 24-for-32 passing with 325 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Giants.

Smith was inserted into the starting role after Kyle Allen suffered a leg injury at the tail end of the first quarter, and he was capable of keeping his team in the game until the final offensive drive despite three giveaways. The first came on Washington's final drive of the second quarter, as Smith was intercepted by Blake Martinez after J.D. McKissic fell down while running his route. The final two turnovers from Smith came in crunch time, as he committed INTs at the 3:18 and 1:15 marks of the final period. The three-time Pro Bowler posted eight consecutive winning seasons as a starter between 2011 and 2018, so perhaps with more time he will settle into an efficient groove. Week 10 presents a matchup against a Lions defense that surrendered three TDs while forcing no interceptions against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings on Sunday.