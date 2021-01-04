Smith completed 22 of 32 pass attempts for 162 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's playoff-clinching win over Philadelphia.

If you thought Smith's miraculous comeback in 2020 couldn't get anymore story-like, he returned from injury in the last game of the regular season to lead a leader-less Washington Football Team to both a victory and a playoff berth. The 36-year-old completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions over eight contests in his first action since suffering a gruesome leg injury back in 2018. Smith's play this year will stick with Washington fans and football fans alike, but he doesn't have much left from a fantasy perspective, as his strengths (ball security and mobility) are long gone. Smith is set to make $18.75 million and $20.75 million over the next two years respectively, so he will be able to decide whether or not to continue playing football professionally following Washington's playoff bid.