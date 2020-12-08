Smith completed 31 of 46 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 23-17 win over the Steelers.

Smith led Washington to victory over the previously unbeaten Steelers without much help from top tailback Antonio Gibson or top wideout Terry McLaurin. While Gibson exited in the first quarter with a knee injury, McLaurin caught just two passes for 14 yards. Still, Smith got three of his options to at least 70 yards, with tight end Logan Thomas leading the way. With no turnovers either, it was a steady showing that saw Smith surprise the Steelers, giving him decent momentum ahead of Week 14's game against his former team, the 49ers.