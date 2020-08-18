Smith hasn't been cleared for 11-on-11 drills, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Activated from the PUP list two days prior, Smith reportedly looked good in 7-on-7 drills at Tuesday's practice, working second through the rotation after Dwayne Haskins. It was again Haskins who led things off in full-team work, with Kyle Allen the second man up while Smith was limited to observer status. There's still time for Smith or Allen to make a push for the starting job, but the No. 2 role is probably a more realistic goal for the 36 year old, considering he's had 17 surgeries on his right leg over the past two years.
