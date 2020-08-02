Smith (leg) recently impressed during four straight days of on-field workouts with Washington's training staff, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Smith was medically cleared by Washington's surgical staff early last week, but his subsequent placement on the PUP list meant he can't practice. No matter, he clearly has been able to get in some on-field work as he continues his recovery from a gruesome leg injury and ensuing bouts with infection. There's no telling when (or if) Smith will make it all the way back, but he seems to be putting himself in a position to return to the regular-season roster. In the meantime, quarterback will be manned by some combination of 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen in the nation's capital.