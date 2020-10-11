Smith took over for Kyle Allen (arm) at the two-minute warning in the first half and completed nine of 17 passes for 37 yards in the Washington Football Team's 30-10 loss to the Rams on Sunday. He also rushed once for one yard.

The veteran quarterback saw his first action since Nov. 18, 2018 after overcoming a gruesome leg injury that nearly ended his career, one of the few bright spots in the double-digit loss for the WFT. Smith had been elevated to the No. 2 role behind Allen for the contest, and he was unexpectedly thrust into action after the latter took a serious sideline hit from the Rams' Jalen Ramsey just before halftime. The 16-year veteran enjoyed limited success statistically, but Rivera did announce after the game that Allen would be the starting quarterback Week 6 against the Giants if healthy enough to suit up.