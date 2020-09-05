Smith (leg) will begin the 2020 season on Washington's active roster, John Keim of ESPN reports.
Smith did not log any reps in full-padded 11-on-11 drills during training camp, so Washington looks in line to roll with him as the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Dwayne Haskins and backup Kyle Allen. Even if he's ultimately inactive on game days, it's a notable feat for Smith to make the team two years after a career-threatening leg injury.
