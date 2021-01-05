Smith (calf) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Smith did some stretching during Tuesday's walk-through, but it's no surprise that the veteran signal caller is on Washington's initial injury report in advance of Saturday's playoff opener against the Buccaneers, given that he's been dealing with a strained calf of late. With that context in mind, ESPN's John Keim relays that coach Ron Rivera hasn't ruled out the possibility that Taylor Heinicke could mix in with Smith at QB this weekend.
