Smith completed 17 of 25 passes for 166 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 20-9 win over Cincinnati. He also had minus-3 yards on three rushing attempts.

After throwing for a career-high 390 yards last week, Smith struggled mightily in the first half, with just 80 yards and an interception en route to a 9-7 deficit. He bounced back with a three-yard touchdown pass to Steven Sims to take a 14-9 lead in the third quarter, then relied on the running game and defense to close things out against a Bengals team that didn't put up much resistance after losing starting quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury. Smith was making just his second start after coming back from a devastating knee injury of his own, and he has exceeded expectations heading into a Thanksgiving matchup against the NFC East rival Cowboys.