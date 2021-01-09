Smith (calf) is not expected to be active for Saturday's wild-card contest against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report made sure to suggest it wasn't a pain tolerance issue, more so the expected game plan could not be functionally ran with a limited Smith under center. As a result, expect Taylor Heinicke to get the start with Steven Montez set to backup the 27-year-old signal caller.