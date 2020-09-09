Smith (leg) wasn't listed on the Washington Football Team's injury report Wednesday.
Washington activated Smith from the PUP list on Aug. 16, but by the end of training camp he had yet to take part in full-padded, 11-on-11 drills. Still, with no listing on the first injury report of the season, he has a chance to be on the game-day roster Sunday against the Eagles. If Smith ultimately is ruled inactive, though, Kyle Allen will serve as the backup QB to Dwayne Haskins.
