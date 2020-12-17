Smith (calf) won't take part in practice Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
On Wednesday, coach Ron Rivera told Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site that Smith is a candidate to start Sunday against the Seahawks, even if he's unable to get any on-field reps this week. So far, that's been the case for Smith, but he is expected to increase his conditioning Thursday to see how his strained right calf holds up. In the meantime, Dwayne Haskins will continue to work with the first-team offense.
