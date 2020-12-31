Smith (calf) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
For the first time since straining his right calf Week 14, Smith took part in the team stretch and also handled some reps with the first-team offense, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. After the session, coach Ron Rivera noted Smith's activity level Friday could be tied to whether Washington practices outdoors or indoors due to the weather, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. Rivera seems to be implying that even if Smith reverts to a non-participant Friday, it may not mean much as he doesn't want to risk aggravating the QB's injury. If Smith is unable to suit up or is deemed an emergency option Sunday at Philadelphia, the Football Team will have Taylor Heinicke under center.
