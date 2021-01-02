Smith (calf) is expected to start Sunday's game against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith's calf feels right after back-to-back limited practices to finish the week. The veteran quarterback will be evaluated one more time Sunday morning, but he's expected to be ready to start in the must-win game. If Smith suffers an unexpected setback, Taylor Heinicke is slated to start under center while Steven Montez would serve as the backup.

