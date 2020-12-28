Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that he's optimistic Smith (calf) will be available against the Eagles in Week 17, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Smith was forced to sit out last weekend's 20-13 loss to the Panthers due to a calf strain, but Rivera said he was "very close" to playing. Dwayne Haskins was inefficient enough under center that Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday's must-win road game against the Eagles if Smith can't go, per Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic.