Smith participated in Saturday's 11-on-11 drills although the practice did not require pads, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

It's a great sign for Smith who actually flashed a bit of mobility in the 11-on-11 drills, scrambling for a couple of yards on a broken play. Dwayne Haskins continues to lead the first unit with Kyle Allen and Smith switching off with the second unit. Expect Smith to slowly continue to press onwards in the competition for the backup role.