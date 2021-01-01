Smith (calf) is taking part in practice Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Pellisero says Smith will ramp up his activity level, testing out his calf in advance of Sunday's matchup with the Eagles. The veteran quarterback was a limited practice participant Thursday, and he seems likely to be listed as questionable when Washington releases its final Week 17 injury report later Friday.
