Smith (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, with coach Ron Rivera saying the team will need to see how the quarterback feels Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Rivera said Smith looked good at Friday's practice, where he was a limited participant for a second straight day. The veteran QB has given himself a shot to play, but it does seem the coaching staff still isn't sure, as QB Steven Montez is being brought up from the practice squad to provide depth behind Smith and Taylor Heinicke. It'll be Heinicke making the Week 17 start if Smith isn't able to play in the must-win game Sunday night.