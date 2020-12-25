Smith (calf) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post confirms Smith took the majority of first-team reps in practice Friday, increasing his participation after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. The veteran quarterback could still be a game-time decision ahead of a 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, and he would likely be playing without top target Terry McLaurin (ankle), who is listed as doubtful. Dwayne Haskins will get another start under center if the team decides Smith isn't ready.