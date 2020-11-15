Smith completed 38 of 55 pass attempts for 390 yards while carrying two times for four yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Lions.

Smith completed 69 percent of his pass attempts and spread the ball around to eight different receivers as he set a new career high in passing yardage. He could've had a better day from a fantasy perspective but he watched on as the running backs accounted for three touchdowns in the red zone. Smith helped bring his team all the way back from a 14-point halftime deficit and appeared poised to add to his numbers in overtime, only for the Lions to win in regulation on a last-second field goal. The veteran has piled up an impressive 715 passing yards over the last two weeks and will look to improve his unsightly 1:3 TD:INT in a favorable matchup next Sunday against the Bengals.