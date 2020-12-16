Smith (calf) didn't participate in individual drills Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Smith was forced from Washington's Week 14 win against the 49ers near the end of the second quarter and didn't return. Coach Ron Rivera later said Smith was dealing with tightness and soreness in his right leg, which was later clarified to be a right calf strain. Considering his lack of activity so far, Smith seems destined to go down as a non-participant Wednesday. In Smith's place, Dwayne Haskins handled first-team reps.
More News
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Decent chance to play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Injury not major•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Dealing with leg injury•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Leads team to surprise win•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Quiet performance in big win•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Modest yardage total in win•