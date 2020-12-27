Smith (calf) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus the Panthers, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Washington subjected Smith to a workout this weekend and didn't consider his strained right calf ready to hold up to the rigors of game action. As a result, he'll miss a second straight outing as Dwayne Haskins gets another spot start at quarterback.
