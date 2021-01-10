Smith (calf) is inactive for Saturday's wild-card game against the Buccaneers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post
Smith entered the weekend as questionable to play, but his right hamstring continues to be bothersome and won't allow him to suit up, resulting in his third absence over the last four contests. In Smith's stead, Taylor Heinicke will direct Washington's offense.
