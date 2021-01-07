Smith (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against the Buccaneers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Smith didn't handle many reps in practice this week, instead taking a back seat to backup Taylor Heinicke. Earlier this week, coach Ron Rivera mentioned the potential for a quarterback rotation Saturday, and he also called Smith "a little bit sore," per Jhabvala. Smith seems poised to play through a balky right calf this weekend, but whether he can handle a full allotment of snaps remains to be seen.