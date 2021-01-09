Smith (calf) will be evaluated Saturday morning but appears to be trending in the wrong direction to suit up for the wild-card game against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's unclear if Washington will make the call on its quarterback situation closer to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff or earlier Saturday, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Smith sit considering the veteran handled very few practice reps throughout the week. Instead, Taylor Heinicke, whom coach Ron Rivera suggested could be part of a quarterback rotation even if Smith was healthy enough to play, could get the start for Washington.