Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that Smith hasn't received many reps this season and is "still working back," Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

Smith has worked as Washington's No. 3 quarterback for most of 2020, but he now stands to see substantially more work in practice after having been officially named the backup to Kyle Allen . Teammate Jonathan Allen recently expressed confidence in Smith's health and ability to take a hit, Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington reports, and it looks as though the Football Team has received enough medical encouragement that the veteran will be active on game day Week 5. Moreover, Thomas Boswell of the Washington Post suggests that the team could seriously considering making a switch to Smith once he's gotten fully comfortable.