Smith (calf) is active for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

Sal Paolantonio of ESPN reported earlier Sunday that Ron Rivera said Smith was cleared to suit up and start with his balky right hamstring, and indeed that has come to pass. If Washington pulls off a win, it officially takes the NFC East, so Smith likely will do everything in his power to gut it out Week 17.

More News