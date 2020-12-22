Washington is viewing Smith (calf) as day-to-day and maintains optimism the quarterback can practice in some capacity this week and play Sunday against the Panthers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After straining his right calf in the Week 14 win over the 49ers, Smith logged no practice participation last week before being ruled out ahead of Washington's loss to the Seahawks. Dwayne Haskins started in Smith's stead, throwing two interceptions while failing to clear 300 passing yards despite 55 attempts. On the heels of Haskins' unimpressive showing, the playoff-hopeful Football Team would ideally have Smith back for a critical Week 16 matchup with the Panthers, especially after Haskins violated the NFL's COVID-19 protocols when he was spotted at a nightclub without a mask following Sunday's game. Per Pelissero, Washington has no plans to release Haskins, but since he could face a fine or suspension as a result of the incident, Smith's status takes on added importance. After Smith and Haskins, Taylor Hoenicke and Steven Montez are the next men up at quarterback.