Smith (calf) threw on the side at Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Considering his lack of activity on the field, Smith seems destined to be termed a non-participant Wednesday. His absence allowed Dwayne Haskins to work with the first-team offense, just days removed from violating COVID-19 protocols by visiting a nightclub. According to Jhabvala, Washington and the NFL worked out a plan for Haskins to practice and otherwise attend team meetings via Zoom this week. Smith is considered day-to-day with the hope he'll be able to return Sunday versus the Panthers, but Haskins so far is serving as the Football Team's No. 1 QB.
