Smith (calf) -- who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers -- hasn't been ruled out from making the start for Washington, but the team continues to have concern that the quarterback will be able to do "everything he needs to do to be effective," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Washington listed Smith as a limited participant in its first two practices of Week 16, but Dwayne Haskins took all the starter's reps through Thursday until the former participated fully in Friday's session. Despite the uptick in Smith's activity, Washington apparently isn't convinced that he's fit to play Week 16, a worrying sign as Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff approaches. Expect Washington to put Smith through another workout Sunday before a decision on his status is made, but even if the veteran is active for the contest, he may only be available as an emergency backup to Haskins.