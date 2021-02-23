Smith believes he can still play in the NFL, but he still hasn't made a final decision on continuing his career, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Smith was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2020, returning from a devastating leg injury to make six starts for Washington. He won five of those games en route to a playoff berth, but Smith also made a lot of mistakes -- including eight interceptions -- and missed the end of the season with a calf injury. He has two years remaining on his contract, but he might need to accept a pay cut to stay in Washington, as the team can free up approximately $14.7 million in cap space if Smith is released. It isn't clear if Smith wants to stay in Washington, play elsewhere or retire.