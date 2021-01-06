Smith (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
It's an upgrade from Tuesday when Smith was listed as a non-participant on the estimated practice report (Washington didn't actually hold a practice). He'll likely get another start in the wild-card round against Tampa after he returned for Week 17, but coach Ron Rivera did suggest Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke could also get some snaps at quarterback. Smith struggled in the Week 17 win over Philadelphia, throwing a pair of interceptions while displaying little-to-no mobility.
