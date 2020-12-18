Smith (calf) is merely observing the media-access portion of Friday's practice, while Dwayne Haskins is taking all the QB reps, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

An earlier report suggested Smith would try to practice, but he might be a non-participant for he third day in a row. Coach Ron Rivera did say Smith could play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks even if he misses the entire week of practice, so Washington's QB situation won't necessarily be resolved by the end of Friday.