Smith (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Smith was removed from last week's win over the 49ers with the strained right calf and didn't take part in practices this week. Dwayne Haskins will step in to make his fifth start of the season, while Steven Montez or Taylor Heinicke will be called up from the practice squad to serve as the backup quarterback.
More News
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Watching Haskins at practice•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Could practice Friday•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Could start without practicing•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Sits out individual drills•
-
Football Team's Alex Smith: Decent chance to play Sunday•