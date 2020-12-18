Smith (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Smith was removed from last week's win over the 49ers with the strained right calf and didn't take part in practices this week. Dwayne Haskins will step in to make his fifth start of the season, while Steven Montez or Taylor Heinicke will be called up from the practice squad to serve as the backup quarterback.