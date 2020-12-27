Washington will deploy Dwayne Haskins as its starting quarterback Sunday against the Panthers with Smith (calf) expected to be inactive for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Football Team was optimistic Smith would put an end to a one-game absence after he practiced fully Friday, but his strained right calf apparently didn't respond to the workout as well as Washington hoped. After re-evaluating Smith on Sunday, the team determined that it was best to give him another week off and hand Haskins a second straight start. Per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, Smith won't be available as an emergency backup, as the Football Team instead plans to have both Steven Montez and Taylor Heinicke active for the contest as the reserve options behind Haskins.