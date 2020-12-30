Smith (calf) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, instead doing mobility drills on the side, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

In the wake of Washington parting ways with Dwayne Haskins on Monday, coach Ron Rivera will need to make a decision regarding the starting quarterback Week 17 with a playoff berth on the line. Rivera expressed optimism earlier this week that Smith will be available Sunday at Philadelphia, telling Fortier that the veteran signal-caller "was very close last week" before ultimately being inactive Week 16. Smith's lack of on-field work this week isn't a great way to kick off preparation for the Eagles, but he'll have two more practices to prove the health of his right calf. Meanwhile, Taylor Heinicke handled first-team reps Wednesday, per Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic.