Gandy-Golden (hamstring) could return to practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie fourth-round pick hasn't suited up since Week 6, but he appears to be ready for his next step in recovery. If he's able to practice, he could be activated for this Sunday's game against the 49ers. Gandy-Golden has just two touches for 25 yards over four games. His pathway to consistent reps, once he returns to the lineup, is unclear.
More News
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: Lands on IR•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: Ruled out for Week 7•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: Misses another practice•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: Done for day•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: No catches against Ravens•