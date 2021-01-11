Gandy-Golden finished his rookie season with one catch for three yards in six games.
The fourth-round pick didn't do much with 124 snaps and seven targets, though he did gain 22 yards on a carry. He took nearly half his snaps in Week 16 when Terry McLaurin was out with an ankle injury. Apart from that, Gandy-Golden was either buried on the depth chart or stuck on IR with a hamstring injury for most of the year. Cam Sims stepped up as Washington's No. 2 receiver down the stretch, so he should have the inside track to a 2021 starting job if the team doesn't bring in an early draft pick or a pricey veteran at wide receiver. Gandy-Golden, Steven Sims and Isaiah Wright could also compete for top-three roles, despite their minimal contributions in 2020.
