Gandy-Golden (hamstring) has a chance to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

With Terry McLaurin (ankle) doubtful to play, Gandy-Golden could handle a decent amount of offensive snaps alongside Steven Sims and Cam Sims, if active. However, fantasy managers need to keep in mind that all Washington pass-catchers might be catching passes from Dwayne Haskins instead of Alex Smith (calf).